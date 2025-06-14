Hot weekend ahead in southern Colorado with spot PM storm chances each day

Today’s Forecast:

The sizzle is on in southern Colorado this Father's Day weekend as a large and fairly strong ridge of high pressure moves north over the next several days.

It will be hot today, with highs climbing to the 90s outside of the mountains. We're also closing in on the summer solstice, when the sun angle reaches highest in the sky. So, our UV index today will peak at a 12 - which means sunburn times will be very fast. It's very important to stay hydrated today and bring sunscreen with you. As air temperature goes up, we lose water a lot faster.

Skies will be sunny through the early afternoon. Storms last night over parts of the Pikes Peak Region and the plains have left us with a bit of moisture to work with today, and we'll have a weak chance of a late afternoon shower or storm as a result. The chance is low, coverage will be low, and overall impacts will be low: but it is non-zero region-wide. Gusty wind is the most likely impact from any shower or storm today. Timing will be late. An isolated stronger storm is possible over the far eastern plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 91; Low: 58.

Sunny and hot. I expect today to be the first 90 degree day of the year in Colorado Springs. South winds at 5-10 mph. There is a weak chance for an afternoon storm between 4-6 PM, the chance is extremely low: 1 in 10.

Pueblo forecast: High: 98; Low: 59.

Sunny and very hot. South winds at 5-10 mph. Although you're used to this type of heat in summer, this will be the warmest you've been so far this year. So, be careful, and if you or someone you know is particularly sensitive to heat make sure to check on them this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 94; Low: 60.

Sunny and hot. A weak mid-afternoon storm is possible, but the chance is low (about 1 in 10). You are likely to see some cloud build up in the late afternoon over the mountains.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 82; Low: 50.

Sunny and warm. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible - emphasis on isolated, with late day timing. Not something requiring any change of plans, the chance of seeing any rain is about 2-in-10.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Sunny and very warm. An isolated storm or two is possible between 4-6 PM over the Palmer Divide. Since we're used to summertime storms, you know to go inside if you see dark cloud bases moving in from the west.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s.

Sunny and hot for most of the day - it's going to be a scorcher! You have a chance of seeing evening thunderstorms tonight once again, a couple of which could be strong with strong wind gusts the main concern.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 91/93; Low: 57/56.

Sunny and hot. West winds at 10-15 mph. Patchy clouds in the late afternoon after peak heating.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s.

Sunny and hot through around 1PM, then highly isolated storms between 1-5 PM. For perspective, out of 10 mountain summits...1-2 in 10 will see some type of measurable rainfall today. South winds at 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure leads to a prolonged period of heat, with only a few minor blips in an overall dry and hot forecast. In fact - in the long range, I expect most of the second half of June to be hot and dry.

Father's Day will be hotter than Saturday, and drier. There's a chance Pueblo hits the triple digits for the first time this year. There is again a very low chance for a late afternoon storm, with again the main impact of any storm being gusty wind. Monday will be yet another slight tick hotter, and looks mainly dry.

Relief from the heat arrives with a weak cold front on Tuesday along with passing upper level energy. There's at least some potential for strong storms on Tuesday afternoon, mostly north of highway 50. Wednesday will be close to seasonal temperature-wise following the front. Then, we head straight back to heat at the end of next week. I suspect this will lead to a rather quick melt off of much of our remaining snow on the 13ers and 14ers.

