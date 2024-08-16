Hot weather returns on Friday and stays for the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a clear and cool night in southern Colorado. Overnight lows will be near average for this time of year.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 91;

Sunny on Friday with SW wind at 2-8 mph gusting to 15 mph. The high temperature will be 7 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 96;

Sunny and hot on Friday with a high temperature about 6 degrees above average. Winds will be from the W at 2-8 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 63; High: 93;

Mostly sunny on Friday with warm temperatures. Winds will be from the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 82;

Very warm on Frida and mostly sunny. Winds will be from the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 88;

It will be sunny in Monument on Friday with light winds from the SW at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s-100;

Sunny and hot in the plains on Friday with highs reaching the mid-90s up to 100.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/59; High: 91/94;

It will be a sunny and hot Friday with light winds from the WSW.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s;

The mountain valleys will be hot on Friday afternoon, reaching the low to upper 80s. It will likely be a dry and sunny day.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weekend will be hot in southern Colorado. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average with 80s in the mountains and 90s to 100s in the plains. Saturday will be the sunnier day across the region. A few more clouds with spotty mountain showers are possible on Sunday, a few isolated showers may make it to I-25 and Colorado Springs in the evening.

