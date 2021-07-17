Hot weather on Sunday with fewer thunderstorms

Tonight's Forecast:

Thunderstorms will continue in the mountains until sunset, then continue into the plains until 11pm - midnight. The main hazards will be heavy rain, lightning, small hail, and strong wind gusts.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 59; High: 89. A warm and sunny day Sunday with afternoon thunderstorms.

PUEBLO: Low: 63; High: 94. Hot tomorrow with sunshine for most of the day and a chance of late afternoon thunderstorms.

CANON CITY: Low: 64; High: 91. A very warm day Sunday with a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 52; High: 80. Bright and warm Sunday with an afternoon thunderstorm possible.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s. A warm and sunny day tomorrow with afternoon thunderstorms.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 90s. Low to mid-90s with a low chance for thunderstorms Sunday in the evening.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Near 90 with a slight chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon. Highs in the valleys will be to the 80s.

Extended Outlook:

Monday brings mountain rain showers and likely dry weather in the plains. Drier weather overtakes the region through most of next week. Temperatures will be seasonable for the week ahead.

