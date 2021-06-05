Hot weather on Saturday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Toasty temperatures today with full sun in the plains and afternoon thunderstorms and clouds in the mountains and foothills.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 88; Low: 57. Very warm today with a few afternoon clouds, but likely staying dry.

PUEBLO: High: 92; Low: 59. Hot today with mostly sunny conditions and light winds.

CANON CITY: High: 91; Low: 58. Hot today with a chance of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 77; Low: 49. Warm today with sun to start and a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mid-80s with sunshine today and a low chance of an afternoon shower.

PLAINS: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Hot and dry today with full sun, with low 90s along the Arkansas River and upper 80s elsewhere.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Upper 80s today with a few clouds and light winds.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Upper 70s and low 80s for mountain valleys today and scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

Extended Outlook:

More mountain thunderstorms Sunday with a few of them making it off the hills into the I-25 corridor. The heat and dry weather will persist into next week with lots of 80s and 90s in the next 7 days.

