Hot weather is in store on Sunday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures will be

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 93; Low: 62. Partly cloudy today with E wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 99; Low: 64. Mostly sunny with SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 97; Low: 67. Partly cloudy with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 85; Low: 54. Partly cloudy with NNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 90; Low: 60. Partly cloudy with ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Mostly sunny with mid to upper-90s and a light SSE breeze.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 93/94; Low: 63/65. Partly cloudy with hot temperatures and a light SW breeze.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Partly cloudy with a few spotty showers or thunderstorms and hot temperatures today in the low 80s to low 90s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday and Tuesday will be even hotter with triple digits in the plains and 80s to 90s for the mountains and I-25. Then temperatures cool slightly from Wednesday through Friday but remain near average. Showers are possible in the mountains almost daily next week, with some showers making it to the I-25 corridor and plains starting Wednesday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.