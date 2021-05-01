Hot weather for the first day of May

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures today will feel hot and reach highs about 20 degrees above average. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with a few clouds. Winds will be breezy today across the region, but a bit stronger in the far southeast plains.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from noon until 8 pm for Kiowa, Prowers, and Baca counties. Any grassfires that start today would spread rapidly.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 85; Low: 53. The current record stands at 86 today and we will get close to that.

PUEBLO: High: 90; Low: 53. Hot today and sunny with a light breeze.

CANON CITY: High: 88; Low: 55. Very warm today for the Music and Blossom Festival. Don't forget water and sunscreen!

WOODLAND PARK: High: 75; Low: 45. Very warm today with a few clouds later and breezy winds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Low 80s with mostly sunny conditions today and a light breeze.

PLAINS: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Hot today to the 90s along the Arkansas River with upper 80s elsewhere.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mid 80s today with breezy winds and plenty of sunshine.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mountain valleys will be in the 70s today with a few light rain showers possible in the afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

On Sunday a cold front will move in during the afternoon. This will prompt thunderstorms to form near the Palmer Divide and Pikes Peak region then move east-southeast through the afternoon. Some storms may be severe with hail of 1 inch in diameter and wind gusts of 60 mph. Rain showers become widespread overnight through Monday in the plains with snow in the mountains over 8,000 feet in elevation.

