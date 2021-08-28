Hot weather for the final Saturday in August

Today’s Forecast:

High temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average today. The region will mostly stay sunny and dry, with the exception being an isolated thunderstorm possible in the mountains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 93; Low: 58. Sunny with a breeze today.

PUEBLO: High: 98; Low: 62. Hot today for the state fair, stay hydrated!!

CANON CITY: High: 96; Low: 59. Very warm with sunshine and dry weather.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 82; Low: 48. Warm today with a few afternoon clouds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Upper 80s today with a light breeze and sunshine.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Upper-90s and very dry today.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Low 90s today with mostly sunny conditions.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Low to mid 80s for mountain valleys today with a few stray showers.

Extended Outlook:

A cold front will arrive before sunrise on Sunday leaving temperatures about 10 degrees cooler. A few isolated morning and afternoon showers are possible, but the front will be fairly dry overall.

