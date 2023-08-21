Hot weather continues through Thursday in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening the temperatures will cool off slowly leading to a mild night. The winds will calm down after sunset and the sky will stay clear tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 61; High: 92;

Partly cloudy and hot with SSE wind at 10-25 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 66; High: 98;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with S wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 66; High: 94;

Partly cloudy with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 54; High: 82;

Partly cloudy with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. SSW wind will be at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 59; High: 88;

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with SSE wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s;

Upper 90s to low 100s with sunshine on Tuesday and breezy S wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 62/61; High: 90/89;

Toasty on Tuesday with partly cloudy conditions and SSE wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s;

Partly cloudy with a few isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday but generally warm and breezy.

Extended outlook forecast:

The heat lasts through Thursday this week. Then a cold front will arrive Friday, cooling temperatures down to the 70s through Saturday. This cold front will also have ample moisture for heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. Conditions will begin to dry out and warm back up by Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.