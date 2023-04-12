Hot weather and fire danger remain in place on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Red flag warnings in effect today will expire by 8 pm. Temperatures will be very mild tonight across southern Colorado, staying above freezing.

Tomorrow will be a bit cooler than Wednesday was but it will still be above average with gusty winds and dry air. This leads to more fire danger and renewed RED FLAG WARNINGS for the entire News 5 viewing area of southeastern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 48; High: 77; Partly cloudy with SSW wind at 20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 46; High: 83; Partly cloudy on Thursday with SW wind at 20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 49; High: 80; Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 40; High: 68; Partly cloudy with SSW wind at 25 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 44; High: 71; Partly cloudy with SSW wind at 20 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s; Partly cloudy on Thursday with SSW wind at 20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 47/48; High: 74/76; Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 20025 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s; Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 20-30 mph gusting to 40-50 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front will arrive on Friday morning which will cool down our temperatures initially and then bring rain and snow showers later in the day. It looks like at this point that the rain/snow line on Friday evening will fall to about 7,000 feet so the foothills and Monument Hill will see a couple of inches of heavy wet snow into Saturday morning. Highs will drop into the 40s and 50s for Friday and Saturday, then warm back up into next week.

