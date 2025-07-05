Hot this weekend with storms in the plains

Tonight's Forecast:

A few spotty showers may linger in the plains until 9-11 pm, but for the most part, showers and storms will be dissipating after sunset.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 62; High: 88;

Partly cloudy and very warm on Saturday. There is a chance of afternoon thunderstorms between noon and 6 pm. Wind will be from the SSE at 5-15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 63; High: 96;

Mostly sunny and hot on Saturday with the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Winds will be variable, at 5-15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 91;

It will be mostly sunny and hot on Saturday with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 80;

Warm and partly cloudy on Saturday with thunderstorms possible between noon to 5 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 55; High: 84;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Saturday with the chance of thunderstorms in the early afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 90s;

It will be mostly sunny for the first part of the day, rising to the mid to upper 90s. Scattered thunderstorms are expected in the mid-afternoon to the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/61; High: 88/86;

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday with very warm temperatures. There is a window of time in the early afternoon when a thunderstorm is possible.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s;

The mountain valleys will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A few storms will pop up in the foothills by noon, closer to I-25, and then quickly move east.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be a very similar day to Saturday, with hot temperatures in the 80s and 90s and afternoon thunderstorms in the plains. Thunderstorms are once again possible on Monday, before we start to dry out through the middle of the week. Temperatures will get warmer as we dry out as well.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.