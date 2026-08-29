Hot this weekend with spotty thunderstorms in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight will be partly cloudy with temperatures about 5 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 60; High: 93;

Saturday will be about 10 degrees above average and near the daily record high of 95. The sky will be partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 63; High: 99;

It will be about 10 degrees warmer than average on Saturday, near the daily record high of 102. It will be partly cloudy with the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Cañon City forecast: Low: 65; High: 93;

Saturday will be very warm with partly cloudy conditions. Spotty thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 54; High: 82;

Saturday will be a warm day with partly cloudy conditions and spotty afternoon thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 59; High: 87;

The weekend begins with very warm temperatures. The sky will be partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s-100s;

It will be a hot start to the weekend with highs in the mid-90s to low 100s. The sky will be partly cloudy, and a few isolated thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 63/61; High: 93/95;

Saturday starts the weekend on a hot note. The sky will be partly cloudy, and an isolated thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s;

The mountain valleys will be partly cloudy on Saturday with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Temperatures will be warm in the low to upper 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be just a couple of degrees cooler than Saturday with more spotty afternoon thunderstorms possible.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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