Hot temperatures return for Father's Day weekend in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Lingering thunderstorms will diminish by 10 pm. The night will be partly cloudy with seasonable temperatures.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 90;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Winds will be from the N at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph. The high temperature will be about 9 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 57; High: 94;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Saturday with warm temperatures. Winds will be from the WSW at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph. There is a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 58; High: 93;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Saturday with warm temperatures. There is a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 45; High: 79;

Partly cloudy and warm on Saturday with an afternoon thunderstorm possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 51; High: 86;

Mostly sunny and warm on Saturday with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

Back to the mid to upper 90s with a few spotty afternoon thunderstorms possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/56; High: 89/89;

Warm and partly cloudy on Saturday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s;

Upper 70s to upper 80s in the mountain valleys on Saturday with a few spotty thunderstorms possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be even hotter, with highs about 5-10 degrees warmer than Saturday. It will be a dry and hot day across the region.

