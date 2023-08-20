Hot & sunny, with Red Flag Warnings for some areas on Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

Hot, dry and windy this afternoon, with highs today running about 10 degrees above average. Although we'll be slightly cooler than yesterday, a few records could still be threatened across Southern Colorado.

High fire danger will be the other concern due to potential 30-40 mph wind gusts and very low humidity this afternoon. Areas impacted will include Pueblo County and the southern I-25 corridor, the eastern Plains, and the San Luis Valley.

A hot, windy and dry day with Red Flag Warnings this afternoon for parts of Southern Colorado. On days like today, avoid activities that could start a fire! #cowx pic.twitter.com/OJ4ejjo9rD — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) August 20, 2023

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 92; Low: 61. After yesterday's record setting high of 96°, we'll only see a modest amount of cooling today. On top of more 90s in the Pikes Peak Region, it will be windy, with afternoon gusts up near 35 mph. Current record: 93° (2020).

Pueblo forecast: High: 99; Low: 64. After two days in the triple digits, we might just break that streak today with a forecast high in the upper 90s. But the heat will only be part of today's weather story as windy and dry conditions will prompt a Red Flag Warning from noon until 7 pm. Current record: 103° (2019).

Canon City forecast: High: 95; Low: 62. Hot, dry and windy! Southerly wind gusts this afternoon could top 35 mph in parts of Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 83; Low: 50. Unseasonably warm again this afternoon, with highs expected to climb into the lower 80s. It will also be a windy day in Teller County, with gusts this afternoon up near 30-35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. A windy and very warm Sunday for the Palmer Divide area, with southerly wind gusts up near 30-40 mph this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s/70s. Sizzling summer heat returns to the Plains this afternoon, with 90s and lower 100s in our forecast. With more wind in our forecast today, Red Flag Warnings will go into effect at noon across the eastern Plains, for areas north of Highway 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 60s. We're looking at another toasty one today for the southern I-25 corridor, with 80s and 90s for afternoon highs and peak wind gusts up around 40 mph. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect today from noon until 7 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. A dry and windy day across the mountains today, with peak afternoon wind gusts up near 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Moisture from Hurricane Hilary will continue to impact parts of California and Nevada into Monday afternoon, but rain from that storm will not reach us here in Southern Colorado. Instead, our weather will continue to be influenced by a strong ridge of high pressure to our east. This will keep our skies dry and our temperatures around 5-10 degrees above average through at least the middle of the week.

Our next cold front won't arrive until next Friday. Although we're still working out those details, this will initiate a change in the weather pattern, with a return to cooler temperatures and more widespread thunderstorms as we head into this coming weekend.



