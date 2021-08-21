Hot summer temperatures return Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

A few stray showers will make it to the I-25 corridor and plains this evening and dissipate by 10-11 pm. The main threats from those will be gusty wind and lightning. Other than that tonight will be breezy and partly cloudy.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 54; High: 91. Hot weather tomorrow with sunshine.

PUEBLO: Low: 57; High: 96. Hot and dry tomorrow, back to summer heat.

CANON CITY: Low: 60; High: 93. Sunny and hot for Sunday afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 50; High: 80. Back to warmer weather and likely to stay dry.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Uppe- 80s with lots of sunshine.

PLAINS: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s. Hot and dry in the mid to upper-90s on Sunday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s. Low 90s tomorrow with plenty of sunshine.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s. Warm and likely dry tomorrow with low to mid-80s in mountain valleys.

Extended Outlook:

The temperatures on Sunday will be about the same for each day of next week. I am tracking slight chances for thunderstorms by Thursday and a cold front by Saturday.

