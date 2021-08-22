Hot summer days ahead for Sunday and this week

Today’s Forecast:

Hot and dry today with breezy winds.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 91; Low: 58. Hot and breezy today with gusts up to 30 mph.

PUEBLO: High: 95; Low: 59. Hot and dry today, back to summer heat.

CANON CITY: High: 93; Low: 61. Sunny and hot for Sunday afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 79; Low: 50. Back to warmer weather and likely to stay dry with gusty winds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Upper-80s with lots of sunshine and breezy.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and dry in the mid to upper-90s on Sunday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Near 90 today with plenty of sunshine.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Warm and likely dry today with upper-70s to mid-80s in mountain valleys and breezy winds.

Extended Outlook:

The weather pattern will remain stagnant for most of next week with high pressure to our southeast and a breezy jet stream overhead. This will lead to sunny, hot, and breezy days next week. There are hints of thunderstorms chances on Thursday and then a cold front is expected to arrive next weekend to change up the pattern.

