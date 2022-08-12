Hot start to the weekend in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be clear and mild across southern Colorado with calm weather expected.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 61; High: 92; Sunny on Saturday with ENE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 99; Sunny and hot with ENE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 95; Mostly sunny on Saturday with SSE at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 53; High: 82; Partly cloudy and a low chance of an isolated shower on Saturday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 56; High: 87; Mostly sunny with light winds on Saturday.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s; Upper 90s to low 100s on Saturday with sunshine.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 59/60; High: 91/93; Mostly sunny and hot on Saturday with a light breeze.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; Spotty showers and thunderstorms expected Saturday afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Sunday, it will be another hot day in the plains with some mountain showers and thunderstorms. Early on Monday, a cold front will move through eastern Colorado which will increase moisture across the region. This cold front will pair with the monsoon flow from the desert southwest and provide widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state Monday and Tuesday. This will also cool temperatures to below seasonal average to the 60s, 70s and 80s.

