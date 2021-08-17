Hot & smoky weather continues Tuesday for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

An Air Quality Alert will remain in effect for El Paso and Teller counties until 8 pm this evening due to increased levels of ozone and smoke. Outside of the mountains, dry skies can be expected across Southern Colorado through early Tuesday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 58; High: 92. Hazy and smoky skies will remain in the forecast on Tuesday as the heat continues to build.

PUEBLO: Low: 58; High: 97. The heat will continue to be the big weather story in Pueblo on Tuesday as afternoon highs climb into the upper 90s.

CANON CITY: Low: 62; High: 93. Tuesday's forecast will be a combination of hazy sunshine, areas of smoke, and well above average highs.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 51; High: 81. Warmer on Tuesday, with areas of smoke and just a very small chance of a passing afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s. Heating up on Tuesday as highs climb into the 80s and lower 90s along and near the Palmer Divide. While rain isn't expected tomorrow, smoke could be pretty dense at times.

PLAINS: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s. Hot and dry across the Plains of Colorado on Tuesday, with areas of smoke and haze lingering in the forecast.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s. Hot and hazy on Tuesday, with areas of smoke and haze.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 70s. Nice and warm on Tuesday, with smoky-filled and hazy skies throughout the day. Rain chances will be very low for the day on Tuesday, mostly confined to areas near the Continental Divide.

Extended Outlook:

Hot highs and smoky skies will continue through Wednesday before a change in the weather pattern brings us the potential for a cooler and unsettled end to the work week. A strong area of low pressure will bring the potential for heavy rain to the mountains on Wednesday, followed by more solid chances for rain and thunderstorms to the Plains on Thursday. Some storms on Thursday could turn severe. Moisture will largely depart the forecast area this weekend as daily storms will remain possible over the mountains.

