Hot on Wednesday with another round of evening thunderstorms

Tonight's Forecast:

Rain and thunderstorms will dissipate between 10 pm to midnight. Overnight will be partly cloudy with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 63; High: 93;

Partly cloudy and hot for the first half of the day and then thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 65; High: 101;

Hot on Wednesday with sunshine for the first part of the day, then clouds increase in the late afternoon with spotty thunderstorms possible.

Canon City forecast: Low: 65; High: 93;

Partly cloudy and warm on Wednesday with afternoon thunderstorms possible.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 53; High: 81;

Sunny to start with warm temperatures and then thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon on Wednesday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 60; High: 88;

Monument and the Tri-Lakes area will be warm on Wednesday with partly cloudy conditions. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 100s;

Hot on Wednesday with sunshine and triple digits. There will be a chance of thunderstorms, but not until the evening. So it will generally be a hot and dry day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 63/63; High: 92/94;

Partly cloudy and hot on Wednesday. There will be a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon to cool you down.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Mountain valleys will warm to the low to mid-80s with partly cloudy sky conditions. Spotty thunderstorms are likely in the early afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Wednesday night, a cold front will move through southern Colorado. This will lead to much cooler temperatures on Thursday and Friday. This will also increase cloud cover and rain potential. Flash flooding will be a hazard across the region from Thursday through Friday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

