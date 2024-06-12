Hot on Wednesday with afternoon clouds and spot showers to provide some shade

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers and thunderstorms dissipate by sunset and the night will be partly cloudy to mostly clear in southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 92;

Wednesday will be hot, rising 12 degrees above average. There is a low chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 55; High: 97;

10 degrees above average on Wednesday with lots of sunshine. There is a low chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 94;

Hot with sunshine on Wednesday. There will be a few more clouds in the afternoon with an isolated thunderstorm possible.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 82;

Mostly sunny and warm on Wednesday with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 53; High: 88;

Warming up on Wednesday with sunshine for the bulk of the day. Clouds and isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s/100s;

Mid 90s to 100 on Wednesday in the plains with mostly sunny conditions. Practice heat safety by staying hydrated, taking breaks, and limiting sun exposure.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 55/57; High: 90/92;

Hot on Wednesday with mostly sunny conditions. There is a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

Mostly sunny with high temperatures reaching the low to mid-80s in the mountain valleys. There is a low chance of spotty afternoon thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday is looking to be even hotter, with the forecast of 95 in Colorado Springs and 102 in Pueblo. If we reach these highs as forecast they would tie the daily record high for June 13th.

Temperatures cool by about 10 degrees on Friday with an increase in thunderstorm chances.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

