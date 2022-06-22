Hot on Thursday with spotty thunderstorms

Tonight's Forecast:

Spotty showers will continue this evening in southern Colorado, ending by 10 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 86; Hot and sunny on Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms from 2-6 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 93; Hot and mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms from 1-6 pm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 90; Hot and sunny to start with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms between 1-5 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 76; Warm and sunny to start with increasing clouds and a chance of thunderstorms between noon-5 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 53; High: 82; Sunny in the morning with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon from 1-5 pm.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s; Mid 90s tomorrow with a generally dry day and just a few spotty thunderstorms in the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 55/57; High: 85/88; Very warm with sunshine to start and a chance of thunderstorms from 1-6 pm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s; Low to upper 70s with clouds and numerous thunderstorms in the mountains from 11 am to 6 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

Warm temperatures and mountain thunderstorms are likely again Friday, with sparse storm coverage for the plains. This weekend will be cooler with temperatures dropping to the 70 and 80s Saturday then 60s and 70s Sunday. The monsoon pattern sticks around this weekend, with more widespread coverage of rain from the mountains to the I-25 corridor and southeastern plains.

