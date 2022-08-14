Hot on Sunday with cooler weather and rain on the way

Today’s Forecast:

Hot today with high temperatures about 5-10 degrees above average. Scattered mountain showers and thunderstorms are expected with a few isolated storms making it east to El Paso County and the Denver metro.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 91; Low: 61. Hot today with a chance of evening thunderstorms.

Pueblo forecast: High: 98; Low: 63. Clear and sunny today with SSE wind at 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 97; Low: 66. Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms this evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 80; Low: 53. Warm and sunny to start with a chance of late afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 87; Low: 56. Very warm today with a chance of evening thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s. Very hot today and dry with sunshine.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 93/94; Low: 60/60. Hot today with sunshine and likely to stay dry.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Low to upper 80s with spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front moves in from the northeast bringing in extra water vapor on Monday with monsoon flow coming in from the southwest. Those two moisture sources combine forces and increase rain chances Monday through Wednesday and cool temperatures down to the 60s, 70s, and 80s. There will be potential for flash flooding under isolated heavy downpours.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

