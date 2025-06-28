Hot on Saturday with spot PM storms, widespread storms on Sunday afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

It will be hot across southern Colorado today. This is the hottest day of our latest heat dome as a broad region of upper level high pressure noses north. Highs will be 5-10 degrees above average between 90-100 on the plains. Thanks to relatively dry air, it will feel a few degrees cooler than the actual air temperature.

I do expect to see isolated afternoon mountain showers with a few rumbles of thunder. It's likely for some of that activity to move into I-25. Storms will be isolated and short lived as they have been the last couple of days. So, at the Broadmoor today a shower does remain possible, but this remains a fairly quiet day with the headline being the heat. Remember to stay hydrated, and bring the sunscreen.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 90; Low: 60.

Pueblo forecast: High: 97; Low: 60.

Canon City forecast: High: 93; Low: 59.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 79; Low: 52.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90/89; Low: 57/59.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be almost as hot as Saturday. An upper-level wave to the north of Colorado, and some energy in the mountains will help to turn our winds upslope during the afternoon which will increase moisture. This will lead to a round of mountain showers and storms that are likely to continue as they move into I-25 and plains through the afternoon.

A cold front will cross the area in the late afternoon. The timing of this front should enhance storm potential, and does provide a risk of isolated stronger storms. Wind gusts of 60 mph, and quarter sized hail are the main concerns with the strongest storms.

A monsoon pattern will be in place for much of next week. The monsoon is a sustained change in our wind direction through the middle levels of the atmosphere bringing in very high moisture levels. This leads to daily afternoon shower and storm chances. A few stronger storms are again possible on Monday. High temperatures will hover near average from Tuesday through Friday for most zones - in the 80s to 90s.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.