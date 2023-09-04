Hot on Labor Day, with Red Flag Warnings for parts of Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Labor Day this year will feature a mix of sunshine, above average highs and gusty winds across Southern Colorado. Red Flag Warnings will go into effect at noon for Pueblo County, the southern I-25 corridor and portions of the southeast Plains. Avoid outdoor burning in these areas today, and any day when Red Flag Warnings have been issued.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 90; Low: 54. A hot and windy Labor Day for the Pikes Peak Region, with afternoon wind gusts today up near 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 96; Low: 57. Hot, dry and windy this afternoon in Pueblo County, with a Red Flag Warning in effect from noon until 8 pm. Peak afternoon wind gusts up near 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 93; Low: 58. Much like what we've seen throughout the holiday weekend, today will be a hot one in eastern Fremont County. While showers aren't expected this afternoon, the wind will be strong, with peak gusts up near 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 79; Low: 45. While dry, it will be a warm and breezy Labor Day, with peak afternoon wind gusts up near 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. A dry end to the holiday weekend, but warm and breezy across the Palmer Divide area, with peak afternoon wind gusts up near 30 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 50s/60s. Labor Day heat will be the big weather story today on the Plains, but it will also windy, with peak afternoon wind gusts up near 35 mph. Red Flag Warnings this afternoon will go into effect at noon for Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Crowley, Otero and Baca counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. With a Red Flag Warning in effect today from noon until 8 pm, it will be a hot, dry and windy Labor Day for parts of Huerfano and Las Animas counties.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Drying out today in the mountains, but turning windy as the southwest flow strengthens over the state in response to an area of low pressure passing over the northern Rockies. Peak gusts today could top 40 mph in the Sangres and Wet Mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Drying out through the rest of the week in Southern Colorado, with some much cooler weather around mid-week. Highs will be near to slightly below average on both Tuesday and Wednesday before warming back up late this week.

Dry weather should continue through the start of the weekend before a chance of showers and thunderstorms returns to the forecast by Sunday.

