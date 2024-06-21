Hot on Friday with spotty thunderstorms in the plains and heavy mountain rain

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers and thunderstorms are expected overnight in the mountain and mountain valleys, generally areas west of I-25 could see overnight rain. It will be partly cloudy in the plains overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 88;

About 5 degrees above average on Friday with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 94;

Partly cloudy on Friday with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 91;

Partly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the morning and then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 78;

Early morning rain is possible, then a nice warm-up with sunshine before another chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 55; High: 84;

Partly cloudy and warm on Friday with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

Mostly sunny and heating up to the low to mid-90s with spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/59; High: 86/85;

Partly cloudy on Friday with warm temperatures. Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s;

Early morning rain will end after sunrise, then the mountain valleys will warm to the mid to upper 70s before afternoon thunderstorms develop. There will be a threat of heavy rainfall through the evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weekend is looking toasty with 90s in the plains and 70s to 80s in the mountain valleys. The thunderstorm potential will remain in the mountains over the weekend, and the plains are trending dry.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

