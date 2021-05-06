Hot on Friday with sparse thunderstorm activity

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight temperatures will be mild and the sky will remain clear.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 45; High: 81. Very warm and sunny day with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

PUEBLO: Low: 45; High: 88. Hot day with sunshine. A low chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

CANON CITY: Low: 49; High: 86. Hot and sunny with a low chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 37; High: 72. Very warm day with thunderstorms possible after 2 pm.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 70s. Mid to upper 80s with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

PLAINS: Low: 40s; High: 80s/90s. Upper 80s or low 90s with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms may be strong with hail and damaging wind gusts.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s; High: 80s. Warm to the mid 80s with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s. A very warm day in the low 70s with spotty afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms.

Extended Outlook:

Saturday will be a nice day to start with sunshine and mild temperatures then a cold front will arrive bringing a chance of rain and thunder. Sunday will be cloudy and cooler with rain and thunderstorms. The pattern becomes chillier with rain and snow showers in the region Monday through Tuesday.

