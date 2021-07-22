Hot on Friday with some storms moving east of the mountains

Tonight's Forecast:

The sky will clear up overnight and temperatures will be mild.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 62; High: 91. Sunny and hot to start with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

PUEBLO: Low: 64; High: 98. Sunny and very warm with afternoon clouds and a slight chance of a thunderstorm.

CANON CITY: Low: 66; High: 95. Mostly sunny and warm with afternoon thunderstorms to cool you down.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 54; High: 81. A warm summer day with increasing clouds and afternoon thunderstorms are likely.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 60s; High: 80s. Upper-80s with sunshine in the morning and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s. Sunny and hot and likely to stay dry.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 60s; High: 90s. Low 90s with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Low 80s for mountain valleys with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Extended Outlook:

The spotty rain and thunderstorm activity remains in the forecast Saturday with temperatures about 5-8 degrees cooler than Friday. Sunday and next week are trending drier and seasonable.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter