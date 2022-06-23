Hot on Friday with mountain thunderstorms

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild across southern Colorado. Any spotty showers will dissipate by 10 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 90; Friday will be hot and sunny for the majority of the day. There is a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 97; Hot and summer-like on Friday with breezy winds and sunshine.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 93; Hot with high clouds on Friday. There is a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 81; Warm on Friday with high clouds and a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 84; Very warm on Friday with mostly sunny conditions and a low chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: Low: 60S; High: 90s; Mid to upper 90s on Friday with sunshine and a few clouds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 59/59; High: 88/90; Warm on Friday with partly cloudy sky conditions.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s; Mid-70s to low 80s with spotty afternoon monsoon thunderstorms on Friday.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front moves through the region late on Friday. This will allow temperatures to cool over the weekend. It also will supply better moisture to the I-25 corridor and plains. So the monsoon showers that the mountains have been basking in this week, will finally move into the lower elevations and plains this weekend, becoming widespread and heaviest on Saturday night. Showers linger into Monday, then the forecast dries out a bit into next week.

