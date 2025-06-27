Hot on Friday with a spotty shower possible

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a nice summer night in southern Colorado with mostly clear sky conditions and mild temperatures. Wind will be light.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 87;

It will be mostly sunny and warm on Friday. The high will be a couple of degrees above average. There is a very low chance of a spot shower in the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be dry with a SE wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 94;

It will be mostly sunny with a low chance of an afternoon shower. Otherwise, it will be a hot summer day with E wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 56; High: 89;

It will be mostly sunny with a low chance of an afternoon shower. Even with a quick shower, it will be a mostly sunny day with warm temperatures and a light breeze.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 76;

Mostly sunny on Friday with a low chance of an afternoon shower. Wind will be out of the S at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 53; High: 81;

It will be mostly sunny and warm on Friday. There is a low chance of a quick afternoon shower; otherwise, it will be a mostly dry day with a light breeze.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be mostly sunny and toasty on Friday with upper 80s to upper 90s. There is a chance of isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/56; High: 86/88;

It will be mostly sunny with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Wind will be light, and temperatures will be warm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

The mountain valleys will be mostly sunny with an increase in clouds during the afternoon. A few showers will develop in the foothills in the early afternoon, then quickly move east.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be a similar day in southern Colorado with warm conditions in the 80s and 90s and a partly cloudy sky with a low afternoon shower chance. Sunday, once again mostly sunny with just a spot shower possible in the afternoon.

On Sunday night, a cold front will move through the region, kickstarting a cooler week in the 70s and 80s. There will also be daily thunderstorm chances next week. Afternoon storms may impact your Fourth of July, so have a plan B for outdoor activities in case of lightning.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.