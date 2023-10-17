Hot-ober on Tuesday, with highs more than 15 degrees above average

Today’s Forecast:

A strong ridge of high pressure will bring the heat to Southern Colorado on Tuesday, and although we aren't likely to set any records, temperatures this afternoon will be more than 15 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 82; Low: 44. With a high today of 82 degrees, this could be our warmest day of the month, and it's the middle of October! Current record = 86° (2016)

Pueblo forecast: High: 85; Low: 45. After starting out in the 30s this morning, our current dry airmass will allow for significant warming this afternoon as our high will warm well into the 80s. Current record = 93° (1991).

Canon City forecast: High: 83; Low: 49. Fall will be put on pause today as temperatures soar into the 80s in eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 72; Low: 39. Tuesday's highs will be well above average for this time of the year. We should be in the mid 50s today, but instead will warm all the way into the 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s. With dry air in place courtesy of a strong ridge of high pressure, temperatures this afternoon will soar well into the 70s. Overnight lows tonight will cool down to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. It's mid October and instead of feeling like fall, we'll be feeling the heat this afternoon as daytime highs on the Plains will soar into the 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Unseasonably warm and toasty on Tuesday for the southern I-25 corridor, with highs expected to top out in the 70s and 80s.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. It will be an absolutely beautiful day in the high country on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies, light breezes and mild daytime highs.

Extended outlook forecast:

A gusty cold front will move through Southern Colorado during Wednesday's predawn hours. While rain or snow is not on the menu here locally, it will turn briefly gusty Wednesday morning. We'll see gusts around 20-25 mph on the I-25 corridor, with stronger gusts to 35 mph on the eastern Plains. Highs behind the front will be around 10-15 degrees cooler than today.

Highs will rebound late this week as high pressure looks to reassert itself in Colorado. Dry skies will continue this weekend, and although we'll see gradual cooling each day, highs will remain above average from the mountains to the Plains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

