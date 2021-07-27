Hot mid-week forecast with diminished rain chances ahead

Tonight's Forecast:

Outside of the mountains and southern part of the state, most areas will stay dry this evening. Overnight lows will range from the 40s in the mountains and mountain valleys to the 50s and 60s for the Plains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 60; High: 90. High pressure will bring above average temperatures to the Pikes Peak Region, with rain not expected on Tuesday.

PUEBLO: Low: 62; High: 96. Hot, dry and sunny on Tuesday as the mercury climbs into the middle to upper 90s.

CANON CITY: Low: 65; High: 94. On Tuesday, you'll be saying the heat is on as highs in the Canon City area climb well into the 90s.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 53; High: 80. Warm and hazy most of the day in Teller County, with only an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm in the forecast on Tuesday.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s. We'll be feeling like summer on Tuesday thanks to sunny skies and very warm daytime highs.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s. Scorching heat returns to the Plains on Tuesday as some areas will see the potential for triple digit heat.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s. Morning sunshine will give way to a partly cloudy, hazy and hot afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible along and near the Raton Mesa.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s. With less available moisture to work with on Tuesday, thunderstorms that form will be on the scattered side. What storms do form shouldn't pose a risk of flash flooding or severe weather to Colorado's high country.

Extended Outlook:

A mid to late week heatwave will not only bring some serious sizzle to our forecast, but will also maintain a drier weather pattern for the next couple of days. Outside of some rain drops for the mountains this week, the Plains should stay dry. A cooler and wetter pattern is expected to return this weekend, with the potential for severe storms and plenty of big monsoon storms.

