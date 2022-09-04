Hot Labor Day temperatures just the beginning of the heat this week

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear skies region-wide will allow for a pretty comfortable night across Southern Colorado. With good radiational cooling expected, we're forecasting overnight lows to drop down to the 30s and 40s in the mountains, with 50s for the I-25 corridor and Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 92; On Labor Day, we can expect another boost to our daytime highs as temperatures look to reach the 90s for the third time this month.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 97; A lot of sizzle on Labor Day, with temperatures expected to top out in the middle to upper 90s in Pueblo for the final day of the Colorado State Fair.

Canon City forecast: Low: 63; High: 94; A toasty end to the weekend as highs will soar all the way into the middle 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 82; Cooler compared to the lower elevations, but even for Teller County, we're looking at a very warm Labor Day thanks to daytime highs in the 80s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s; Even up towards the Palmer Divide, we'll see a hot end to the holiday weekend, with light easterly breezes and plenty of sunshine to go along with that Labor Day sizzle.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s; Sunshine, light easterly breezes and above average temperatures will make for a hot end to the holiday weekend. Make sure to drink plenty of water if you're planning to spend time in the outdoors on Monday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s; With a dry airmass in place, there will be about a 35 degree difference between morning lows on Labor Day and our afternoon highs. Temperatures on Monday will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s across the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; More fantastic weather for the high country on Monday, with generally dry skies over the Wets and Sangres, and very comfortable temperatures. If rain does form, it would be out to our west near the San Juan Range.

Extended outlook forecast:

Hot and dry weather will remain the big weather story for most of the week ahead. It will be hottest from Labor Day through Thursday, with daily highs in the 90s and lower 100s in the Plains. By Friday, a possible pattern change appears to be in the works as a trough of low pressure moves into the northern Rockies. This will bring a gusty cold front to Southern Colorado on Friday, with a few possible showers and cooler temperatures as we head into the weekend.

