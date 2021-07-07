Hot July weather in store to wrap up the week

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear and calm overnight across southern Colorado.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 59; High: 94. Hot, sunny, and calm on Thursday.

PUEBLO: Low: 61; High: 100. Very hot on Thursday with a clear sky.

CANON CITY: Low: 63; High: 98. Hot and dry day with mostly clear sky conditions tomorrow.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 51; High: 85. Very warm with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 90s. Sunny and calm with dry weather expected Thursday.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s. Upper 90s to 100 with no clouds in sight and a light breeze.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 90s. Expect mid-90s on Thursday with calm winds.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s/90s. Mid 80s to low 90s with a low chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Extended Outlook:

Hot once again on Friday. A cold front will take temperatures down about 10 degrees for the weekend. Rain potential looks to return by Tuesday of next week.

