Hot highs early this week, with a daily threat for showers & storms

Clear skies and mild temperatures this morning will give way to a hot afternoon as 90s and 100s return to the Plains. Highs in the mountains and mountain valleys will top out in the 70s and 80s. On top of the heat, it's also going to be an active start to the week weather wise. Showers and storms will start to develop in the mountains by as early as 11 am to noon. Storms will be capable of heavy rain and flooding, frequent lightning and wind gusts to 40-50 mph.

Storms won't reach the Plains until later in the day, with the rain wrapping up later tonight or very early Tuesday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 93; Low: 63. Hot, with the potential to tie today's current record high this afternoon of 93°, last set in 1990. Storms should hold off until late this afternoon and evening, with heavy rain and frequent lightning our main threats.

Pueblo forecast: High: 99; Low: 66. August is here and so is the heat. Today's high in Pueblo will warm back to near triple digits, with spotty to scattered thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 96; Low: 66. Hot on Monday, with spotty to scattered thunderstorms today from late this afternoon into this evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 83; Low: 51. A warm day overall, with bright skies early giving way to afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. With highs nearly 10 degrees above average for this time of the year, it's going to be a hot start to the week. Along with the heat, storms are likely today from late this afternoon into this evening.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s. Hot during the day before we see the potential for some spotty showers and thunderstorms this evening. Storms will likely fizzle out towards the Colorado-Kansas border, with storm chances higher for areas nearby the I-25 corridor.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Above average highs this afternoon on the southern I-25 corridor, along with the potential for some scattered thunderstorms late today and this evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Clear skies early will give way to numerous showers and thunderstorms in the high country starting as early as late this morning. Storms will be capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Highs Tuesday will cool down to the upper 80s and 90s on the Plains behind the passage of a cold front later today. Skies will start out clear before scattered showers and thunderstorms begin to develop Tuesday afternoon. The heat will return Wednesday, with a high in Colorado Springs of 94 degrees and triple digits for Pueblo and the lower Arkansas River Valley.

An increase in the monsoon flow will combine with a late week cold front to bring a better potential for heavy rain and more numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Thursday will cool down to the lower 80s, with upper 70s in the Springs by Friday.

