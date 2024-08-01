Hot & hazy Thursday, with a few spotty showers for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Due to elevated concentrations of ozone, the air quality index in the Pikes Peak Region today will be considered Moderate. There's also the potential for wildfire smoke to increase towards the afternoon and evening hours from the four fires burning to our north. If you are sensitive to the smoke, it's best to limit your time outdoors today.

With an uptick in moisture, there's also the potential for an isolated shower or two late this afternoon and evening, with the best chances for rain today for areas south of Highway 50. Some storms on the southeastern Plains will be capable of large hail and wind gusts to 60 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 91; Low: 61. Due to elevated concentrations of ozone in the Pikes Peak Region, our skies will once again be hazy. Smoke from large fires to our north may also factor into our air quality later today. Late this afternoon and evening, an isolated rain shower will be possible.

Pueblo forecast: High: 97; Low: 63. After three days in the triple digits, our high today will be slightly cooler in the Pueblo area where hazy skies early could give way to an isolated late afternoon or evening rain shower.

Canon City forecast: High: 94; Low: 65. Hazy sunshine and hot temperatures will give way to the potential for a few spotty thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening in eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 83; Low: 50. Skies will remain on the hazy side on Thursday, with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible, but not very likely this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and hazy due to increased ozone and wildfire smoke from those fires burning to our north. A rogue shower or two will also be possible this afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. The heat will break some today as we should finally see a break from the triple digits that we've seen all week long so far. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible today, mainly south of Highway 50. Storms will be capable of 1.5" hail and gusts to 60 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Hot and hazy on this first day of August. An increase in moisture in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere could lead to a few showers and thunderstorms today, including the potential for large hail and gusty winds.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Warm, with wildfire smoke and haze for some of our state's central and northern mountain ranges. With moisture increasing across the southern half of the state today, we'll also see the potential for a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Further cooling on Friday should allow for our high to cool down to the upper 80s in Colorado Springs and mid 90s in Pueblo, with a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in our forecast by the afternoon compared to today.

Drier weather will return over the weekend, with highs climbing back into the 90s and 100s on the Plains by Sunday and Monday. Next week's forecast could turn out to be much more active as the monsoon looks to activate over the Four Corners Region. This will lead to the potential for increased coverage of showers and thunderstorms towards the middle of next week not just here in Southern Colorado, but also up north where those fires are burning.

