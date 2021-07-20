Hot & hazy on Tuesday, with isolated mountain storms possible

Tonight's Forecast:

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect until 10 pm for El Paso and Teller counties due to wildfire smoke and enhanced levels of ozone. If you suffer from a respiratory illness, you should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion until air quality improves.

Elsewhere, we'll see a dry and mild night. Overnight lows will cool down to the 50s and 60s across Southern Colorado, which is near average for this time of the year.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 60; High: 88. Tuesday's forecast will be nearly identical to what we saw on Monday. We can expect areas of smoke and haze, and slightly above average highs.

PUEBLO: Low: 62; High: 94. Hot and hazy weather will continue on Tuesday, with rain not likely for areas east of the mountains.

CANON CITY: Low: 64; High: 89. While we can't rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm Tuesday afternoon, widespread rainfall is not expected over the next 24 hours.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 52; High: 78. Warm and hazy on Tuesday across Teller County, with a very slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s. If you're planning to be outside on Tuesday, you should be prepared for another hot and hazy day. Smoke in the area could be heavy by the afternoon, and rain is not likely.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 80s/90s. Hot and sunny, with areas of smoke and haze expected to thicken up throughout the day.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s. Mostly sunny and quite toasty on Tuesday. Rain isn't likely along and near the I-25 corridor, but closer to the mountains, some afternoon showers will be possible.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s. Hazy skies for the mountains on Tuesday, with a few scattered thunderstorms possible for the afternoon hours. Severe weather is not expected, but lightning and locally heavy rainfall may be possible.

Extended Outlook:

We're expecting a more active day of weather on Wednesday as the monsoon flow spread a little farther east. The main focus of the rain will be across the mountains, but areas along and near the I-25 corridor may also see showers and thunderstorms. The heat will build back late this week as highs soar into the 90s and 100s across the lower elevations. A few storms will be possible on Thursday, with storm chance retreating back towards the mountains by Friday.

