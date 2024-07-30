Hot for the last few days of July in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures will be seasonable overnight and the sky will be partly cloudy to mostly clear.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 60; High: 96;

Mostly sunny and hot on Tuesday. The record high for July 30th is 96 in Colorado Springs.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 101;

Hot on Tuesday with near-record temperatures expected. The record high for Pueblo on July 30th is 102.

Canon City forecast: Low: 66; High: 98;

Mostly sunny and hot on Tuesday with light winds.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 86;

Tuesday will be very warm with mostly sunny conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 58; High: 91;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with hot temperatures in Monument and the Tri-Lakes area.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 100s;

Mostly sunny and hot with highs ranging from 100-105 in the plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 63/63; High: 94/95;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with hot temperatures.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s/90s;

Hot in the mountain valleys on Tuesday with mid-80s to low 90s. The sky will be partly cloudy.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will be similar on Wednesday with heat advisories likely to be issued once again. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday night which will cool temperatures just a couple of degrees for the first few days of August. Even with the cool-down, temperatures will remain above average for the rest of the week.

