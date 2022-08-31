Hot for the first day of September in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Storms will continue through the evening and end by 10-11 pm. Temperatures will be seasonable overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 91; Partly cloudy on Thursday with temperatures about 9 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 57; High: 96; Sunny and hot on Thursday and about 8 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 92; Partly cloudy and toasty with a light breeze.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 78; Partly cloudy and warm on Thursday and likely staying dry.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 87; Toasty on Thursday with plenty of sunshine and likely staying dry.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s; Mid-90s on Thursday with plenty of sunshine and a light breeze.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/55; High: 88/88; Sunny and very warm on Thursday with just a few afternoon clouds.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; Upper 70s to mid-80s for the mountain valleys with a low chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will peak this week on Friday about 10-15 degrees above average. Conditions will likely remain dry for the foreseeable future. Over Labor Day weekend expect sunshine and temperatures in the 80s and 90s in the plains and 70s for the mountains.

