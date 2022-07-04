Hot for the 4th of July with spotty thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures will be about 3-5 degrees above average today. Conditions will be partly cloudy and dry until about noon, then thunderstorms develop in the mountains and push east to I-25. Thunderstorms will be very hit or miss today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 90; Low: 62. A toasty holiday with spotty thunderstorms possible during the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 96; Low: 65. Hot today with a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Canon City forecast: High: 91; Low: 65. Very warm today with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 78; Low: 53. Warm today with thunderstorms possible during the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 84; Low: 58. It will be a warm day with thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Mid to upper-90s with generally dry conditions, with very sparse thunderstorm activity.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 86/86; Low: 62/62. Warm today with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Mid-70s to low-80s for mountain valleys with spotty thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday through Thursday will cool down by a few degrees with afternoon thunderstorms remaining in the forecast. Then we dry out by next weekend and heat up big time with 90s and 100s likely.

