Hot for Father's Day weekend with a few isolated storms

Tonight's Forecast:

Lingering storms in the eastern plains will dissipate between 10 pm - midnight. The sky will be partly cloudy overnight, and low temperatures will be near average or slightly above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 90;

Hot on Saturday, potentially seeing our first 90-degree day of the year. The sky will be mostly sunny, with a low chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 96;

A toasty day in Pueblo with lots of sunshine. There is a low chance of an evening thunderstorm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 58; High: 93;

Saturday will be mostly sunny and very warm in Canon City. Be sure to protect yourself from the sun!

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 82;

It will be mostly sunny and very warm in Woodland Park. Storm chances are low, but some evening clouds are possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 53; High: 85;

It will be mostly sunny and toasty on Saturday. There is a chance of a late afternoon or evening thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 90s;

Mostly sunny with highs in the low to upper 90s. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon through the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 55/55; High: 91/94;

It will be mostly sunny and toasty on Saturday. There is a low chance of a brief evening thunderstorm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s-90s;

The mountains are expected to be dry and sunny on Saturday. Highs for mountain valleys will be in the low 80s to low 90s.

Extended outlook forecast:

It will be hot again on Sunday with mostly sunny conditions, and a few thunderstorms in the evening in the eastern plains.

Monday is still very hot in the 80s and 90s. The next cold front arrives on Tuesday, which takes us back to the 70s and 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon as the cold front passes through the region.

After that brief cool down, hot and dry conditions persist for the next week or two.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

