Hot final weekend of July for southern Colorado with spotty storms possible

Today’s Forecast:

It's been a hot week for Southern Colorado, and today's forecast offers little relief! Highs this afternoon will return to the 90s and 100s across the Plains, and the 70s and 80s for the mountains. That's about 5-10 degrees above average.

In terms of the potential for rain this afternoon, we'll be watching the mountains for thunderstorm development right around the lunch hour. Storms will move east towards the I-25 corridor this afternoon, with the rain expected to wrap up by around 6 pm in most areas. Drier air over the southeastern Plains may limit storms here today, with the best chance to catch a storm today outside of the mountains being around the Pikes Peak Region and Raton Mesa.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 92; Low: 62. With an average high of 86° this time of the year, today's high of 92° will once again be above that. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible anytime after 1 pm, with storms expected to pass through by early this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 100; Low: 64. We have hit triple digits every day since last Sunday, and if we do it again today, that would make it six days in a row! A few isolated showers and storms will be possible today, with 40-50 mph wind gusts possible near any passing showers.

Canon City forecast: High: 97; Low: 66. A sunny and mild morning will give way to a hot afternoon, with increasing clouds and scattered thunderstorms for the Canon City area.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 84; Low: 52. A beautiful morning will turn stormy again this afternoon as another round of showers and thunderstorms can be expected across Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Warm again today, with increasing clouds and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. If thunder roars, take those plans indoors until storms have passed.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s. A hot and dry end to the week for the Plains, with thunderstorms not as likely for areas south of Highway 50 today as for areas to the north.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Hot again, with the another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain should wrap up relatively early, with dry skies by sunset.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Perhaps ground zero for the rain today will once again be the mountains as the monsoon remains a factor in our forecast not only today, but through the upcoming weekend.

Extended outlook forecast:

With the monsoon plume expected to shift farther west, back towards the mountains this weekend, storm potential will lower across the I-25 corridor and Plains. In the Springs and Pueblo, we'll see about a 30% chance of a passing thunderstorm through the upcoming weekend. In the mountains, afternoon storms will be likely on both Saturday and Sunday.

Above average highs will continue this weekend and into early next week before we could see a return to near average, even below average temperatures late next week. Along with the cool down will come an uptick in monsoon moisture, with wetter weather and more widespread showers possible beginning next Wednesday.

____

