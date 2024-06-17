Hot, dry & windy across Southern Colorado, with Red Flag Warnings on Monday

Today’s Forecast:

To best sum up our weather on Monday, it will be hot, dry and windy across Southern Colorado. Highs will soar into the 90s and 100s on the eastern Plains, with record setting highs possible in some areas. On top of the heat, we will again see Red Flag Warnings in some areas today. These warnings will remain in effect from 11 am until 9 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 94; Low: 57. We're looking at another hot, dry and windy day in the Pikes Peak Region. Our forecast high of 94 degrees could threaten today's current record of 97 degrees, set in 2021.

Pueblo forecast: High: 102; Low: 60. Almost a repeat performance of yesterday, with a hot, dry and windy day on tap for Pueblo. Our forecast high of 102 degrees could come really close to today's current record of 103 degrees, last set in 2021.

Canon City forecast: High: 98; Low: 60. Fremont County will be not be a part of today's Red Flag Warnings, but even so, we're looking at a breezy, hot and dry day.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 83; Low: 48. A warm and windy afternoon on tap for Teller County, with a Red Flag Warning in effect from 11 am until 9 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. A windy and very warm start to the week for northern El Paso County, with a Red Flag Warning in effect from 11 am until 9 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s/70s. Monday will be a real scorcher across the High Plains. It will also be windy today, with 40-45 wind gusts, and a Red Flag Warning from 11 am until 9 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Toasty temps, gusty winds and low relative humidity will combine to bring Red Flag Warning conditions to areas along and west of the I-25 corridor today. Peak gusts mid to late afternoon could be in excess of 40-45 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Today's windy and dry forecast will continue to dry out fuels, with a Red Flag Warning in effect for the southeastern mountains from 11 am until 9 pm. Peak gusts of 50 mph will be possible at pass level, with gusts to 55 mph above treeline.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front Tuesday morning will bring some welcome relief to our forecast, with highs in Colorado Springs and Pueblo in the 80s. Further cooling will follow on Wednesday, with a high in Colorado Springs of only 72 degrees, and a high in Pueblo in the upper 70s. By late Wednesday afternoon and evening, a rogue or shower or two may enter the forecast here in Southern Colorado.

A surge of Gulf of Mexico moisture will reach Southern Colorado towards the end of the week, which will lead to a better chance of showers and storms. Along with increasing thunderstorm chances late this week, we'll also see a return to warmer weather, with highs back into the 80s and 90s from Thursday into Friday for the I-25 corridor and Plains.

