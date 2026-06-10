Hot, dry wind will roast Colorado on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mild, with mostly clear skies overnight. Wind will remain breezy overnight, gradually easing up until sunrise, then increasing again on Wednesday.

Wednesday Fire Danger:

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from noon until 8 pm on Wednesday for the zones highlighted in red.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 92;

It will be hot and sunny on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the WSW at 15 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 57; High: 99;

A sunny and hot Wednesday is ahead. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 96;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. It will be sunny and dry with WSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 80;

Wednesday will be very warm with sunny conditions. Wind will be out of the W at 15-20 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 87;

Expect hot and sunny conditions on Wednesday with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 90s-100s;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm for Kiowa, Bent, and Prowers County. Highs will be in the mid-90s to low 100s with sunshine. Wind will be out of the SW at 10-15 mph, gusting 25-35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 58/57; High: 94/97;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. It will be sunny, dry, and hot with WSW wind at 15 mph gusting 35-40 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s;

The mountain valleys will be sunny and very warm. Wind will be out of the WSW at 15-25 mph, gusting 40-55 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front arrives Thursday morning, bringing northerly wind gusts of 30-40 mph and cooling the high temperatures about 10 degrees from Wednesday. It will be a dry front with plenty of sunshine still expected on Thursday.

Temperatures climb right back to the 70s to 90s on Friday with lots of sunshine expected.

This weekend, better moisture arrives, which increases thunderstorm chances. Both Saturday and Sunday bring a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Saturday will be the warmer day of the weekend in the 70s to 90s, with Sunday dropping to the 60s to 80s.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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