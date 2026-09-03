Hot & dry late this week with afternoon storms Labor Day weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Sunny and breezy conditions this morning near the foothills and eastern mountain slopes will lead to a wide variety of temperatures as you leave home for work, school or a hike. Check your First Alert 5 weather app to see the latest conditions in your neighborhood.

Sunshine will give way to mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon, and a slightly hotter day than yesterday. Afternoon highs will warm into the 70s and 80s in the higher terrain. On the Plains, highs will warm into the 90s and lower 100s. Heavy rain will impact parts of New Mexico today, with just a small chance of a shower around the Raton Mesa, southern mountains, and southeastern Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 90; Low: 59. After warming to 89 degrees at the Colorado Springs Airport on Wednesday, we're likely to see another degree or two of warming today, potentially pushing highs back into the 90s for the first time since last Friday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 95; Low: 61. Dry skies, sunshine and hot temperatures can be expected on Thursday, with highs returning to the middle 90s this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 93; Low: 63. It has been mild and breezy this morning in eastern Fremont County. By the afternoon, it will turn hot as highs look to climb into the middle 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 81; Low: 53. Skies should stay dry for the remainder of the week in Teller County, with today being warm and breezy. The worst of the wind will be this morning, with the wind weakening towards the lunch hour.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Bright and breezy conditions this morning will give way to a dry and warm afternoon. Highs today will warm into the middle to upper 80s.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s. It will be hot, breezy and mainly dry on the southeast Plains today, with temperatures warming into the 90s to very low 100s. Moisture over New Mexico will stream towards Colorado this afternoon, with a very small chance of a shower in some southern counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot, dry and breezy, with wind gusts today around 20-25 mph. In Las Animas County, we could see a rogue shower or thunderstorm as moisture increases this afternoon over New Mexico.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. The mountain zones will be gusty today, with SW winds sustained at 10-20 mph. Skies will stay mainly dry on Thursday, with increasing moisture and thunderstorm chances by Friday afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Moisture will slowly increase from Friday into Saturday, with chances for rain bumping up each day in the higher terrain and across portions of Southern Colorado. Here in the Pikes Peak Region, I see mainly dry skies and hot highs through Saturday, with daily highs in the lower 90s.

By Friday and Saturday, a few showers will be possible in Teller County, with isolated thunderstorms possible in Colorado Springs by Sunday and Labor Day. Storms will increase in coverage towards the middle of next week as highs cool closer to the middle 80s.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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