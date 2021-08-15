Hot day with afternoon thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

Today starts warm and sunny with temperatures a little above average. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will form in the mountains and off the Palmer Divide and move southeast into the plains. Severe thunderstorms are possible but not expected.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 89; Low: 58. Thunderstorms are possible after 1 pm and through late evening.

PUEBLO: High: 93; Low: 59. Thunderstorms are possible after 2 pm.

CANON CITY: High: 92; Low: 61. Showers and thunderstorms are possible after 1 pm through the evening.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 78; Low: 50. Thunderstorms are possible after noon through early evening.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Thunderstorms are possible after 1 pm and through late evening.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible after 3 pm and lingering after sunset. The severe weather threat is low.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Thunderstorms are possible after 2 pm through the late evening.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible from noon through 10 pm.

Extended Outlook:

Monday will be hot and dry for most of the region with just a couple of isolated thunderstorms in the mountains or I-25. Tuesday will be hot and dry. Thunderstorms and cooler air return by the end of the week.

