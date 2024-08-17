Hot August temperatures this weekend in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

It will be a sunny day with high temperatures about 5-10 degrees above average. There will be a few mountain showers, but they will generally be west of the continental divide, but a few showers are possible in Teller County or northern El Paso County.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 93; Low: 64.

Hot and sunny today. The record high is 95, so we will get close to that in Colorado Springs.

Pueblo forecast: High: 99; Low: 65.

A hot August day with sunshine. The record high for August 17th is 101, so temperatures will get close to that.

Canon City forecast: High: 96; Low: 68.

Mostly sunny and hot today with light winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 85; Low: 52.

Mostly sunny and warmer than normal today. There is a low chance of an evening shower.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 90; Low: 61.

Sunny and hot for Saturday, with a low chance of an isolated evening thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s.

Sunny and hot in the plains today with upper 90s to low 100s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 93/95; Low: 64/64.

It will be mostly sunny and hot on this mid-August afternoon with light winds.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Mountain valleys will be mostly sunny with a few spotty showers in the afternoon, favoring the Continental Divide.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be hot once again, especially in the plains. But there will be more clouds in the afternoon and even a few spotty showers in the mid-afternoon and evening. If you get lucky with a shower it will help to cool off temperatures for the evening.

