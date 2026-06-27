Hot and windy this weekend in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH remains in effect until 9 pm for the counties highlighted in pink.

Once storms clear out tonight, it will be mostly clear with seasonable overnight lows.

Saturday Fire Danger:

Areas west of I-25 are under a RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 9 pm on Saturday due to high fire danger.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 90;

It will be hot and sunny on Saturday. Wind will be out of the SW at 15-20 mph, gusting to 45 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 57; High: 96;

It will be toasty on Saturday with sunshine. Winds will be gusty all day, out of the SW at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 93;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 9 pm. It will be hot, dry, and windy on Saturday. Wind will be out of the SW at 20 mph, gusting to 45 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 80;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 9 pm. It will be warm, dry, and gusty on Saturday. Wind will be out of the WSW at 15 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 84;

It will be a warm and sunny Saturday. Winds will be gusty out of the SW at 15 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 90s-100s;

It will be hot and dry on Saturday. Wind will be out of the SW at 10-15 mph, gusting 30-40 mph. A few very sparse isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon in our easternmost counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/59; High: 90/95;

It will be toasty and dry on Saturday. Winds will be gusty out of the WSW at 15-20 mph, gusting 40-45 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 9 pm. It will be dry and windy on Saturday. Wind will be out of the WSW at 20 mph, gusting 40-50 mph. Do not create any sparks or flames outside!

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday's weather: hot, dry, and windy.

Hot and dry weather will remain the status quo into next week. The winds remain gusty on Monday and then gradually decrease through the week.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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