Hot and sunny Thursday in Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average today in southern Colorado. It will be sunny and dry across the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 90; Low: 56.

Sunny today with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 95; Low: 56.

Sunny today with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 94; Low: 54.

Mostly sunny with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 81; Low: 47.

Mostly sunny with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 84; Low: 51.

Sunny with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s.

Sunny with ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90/92; Low: 54/56.

Sunny with a bit of haze from wildfire smoke from fires burning near Pagosa Springs. S wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s.

Mostly sunny with some haze in the San Luis Valley from fires burning near Pagosa Springs. S wind at 10 mph gusting gto 20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures remain warmer than average through the end of the week and on Saturday. Then a cold front arrives for Sunday, cooling down temperatures and bringing in rain and thunderstorms Sunday evening. Then temperatures cool to the 60s and 70s for Monday through Wednesday with daily rain chances.

