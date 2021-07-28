Hot and sunny on Wednesday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

It will be a hot and sunny summer day in southern Colorado. Temperatures will be 5-10 degrees above average.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 93; Low: 63. Hot and sunny today with barely a cloud in the sky.

PUEBLO: High: 98; Low: 66. Near 100 with lots of sunshine today.

CANON CITY: High: 96; Low: 67. Hot and dry with just a few clouds this afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 84; Low: 56. Feeling toasty today with just a few clouds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Low 90s with lots of sunshine today and staying dry.

PLAINS: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s. Upper 90s with a few 100s and dry today.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. Low to mid 90s with sunshine. An isolated shower is possible over Raton Pass or the southern Sangres this afternoon

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly 80s for mountain valleys today with showers staying west of the continental divide.

Extended Outlook:

The weather remains hot and dry through the end of the week. By Friday some showers return to the front range mountains and foothills. Then heavy rain and thunderstorms will be likely over the weekend across the entire region. Rain chances linger into early next week.

