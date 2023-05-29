Hot and sunny Memorial Day in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

High temperatures on this Memorial Day will be about 5 degrees above average. The sky will be sunny with increasing clouds throughout the evening. But the majority of the day will be spent with full sun and the UV index will be high, meaning you will be at a high risk of dangerous sun exposure today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 81; Low: 50. Sunny today and very warm with S wind at 5-10 mph. A few sprinkles are possible this evening, but the storm chance is very low today.

Pueblo forecast: High: 87; Low: 51. Sunny and hot today with S wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 86; Low: 52. Mostly sunny today with WSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 73; Low: 42. Partly cloudy today with WSW wind at 5-10 mph. There is a low chance of a brief evening shower.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 76; Low: 45. Mostly sunny today with increasing clouds in the evening. S wind will be light at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. MId to upper 80s with a low chance for an evening thunderstorm. Winds will be light from the S at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 81/82; Low: 49/51. Mostly sunny today with WSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Partly cloudy with a few stray light showers this evening. Temperatures in mountain valleys will be in the mid-70s to low-80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will be just as hot on Tuesday and the storm chances will still be pretty low in southern Colorado. Then temperatures gradually cool through the mid to late half of the week. Daily afternoon thunderstorm chances return Wednesday and will be possible daily through the weekend.

