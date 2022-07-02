Hot and stormy for 4th of July weekend in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

The day begins with sunshine and temperatures will climb to seasonable highs. Thunderstorms will develop early in the afternoon in the mountains then gradually move east through the late afternoon and evening into the I-25 corridor.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 59. Warm with sunshine to start with thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 91; Low: 63. Hot with sunshine on Saturday with spotty thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 64. Hot day with scattered afternoon thunderstorms likely.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 50. Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon with comfortable temperatures.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm and sunny to start with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Low 90s with spotty afternoon thunderstorms.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 83/84; Low: 60/60. A warm and sunny start to the day with spotty afternoon thunderstorms likely.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s Mid-70s to low-80s with rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered in the mountains once again Sunday, with fewer storms making it to I-25. Temperatures will be about the same as Saturday. Monday will be a few degrees warmer and drier overall, with spotty mountain showers and very isolated thunderstorms for the plains.

